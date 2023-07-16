China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,202 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after acquiring an additional 793,999 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

