China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

