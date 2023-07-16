China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,221,000 after acquiring an additional 109,235 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Shares of RL stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

