China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,600 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,697,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 262,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of DDL opened at $2.88 on Friday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.12.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

