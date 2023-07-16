Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

