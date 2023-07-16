Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.08 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.