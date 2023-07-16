Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.