Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after acquiring an additional 922,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,112,000 after acquiring an additional 323,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

