Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 46.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 474,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

