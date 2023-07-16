460 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP opened at $477.63 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $482.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

