10,192 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $10.54 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

