Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $200,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

