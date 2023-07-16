Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 232 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

