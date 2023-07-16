Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $244,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
