Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $281,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $1,828,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neogen Price Performance
Shares of NEOG stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.64 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Neogen Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neogen
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.