Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $281,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $1,828,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.64 and a beta of 1.05.

NEOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

