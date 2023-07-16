Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,690.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 173,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 171,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWM opened at $191.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

