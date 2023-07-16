SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

GWX opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

