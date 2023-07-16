Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases Shares of 5,999 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.6 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.