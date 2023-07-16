New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,548 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $36,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Insider Activity

Illumina Price Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.62 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

