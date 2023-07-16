New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,532 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $39,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $377.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.01 and a 200 day moving average of $330.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.