New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.26 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $41,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

ANET stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,399,419 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

