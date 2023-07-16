New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $42,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

