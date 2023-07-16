New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.75 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $42,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $221.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

