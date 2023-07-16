New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.80 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $43,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

