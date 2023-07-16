New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,908 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of MetLife worth $45,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

