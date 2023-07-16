New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.52 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $45,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

