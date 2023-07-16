New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,852 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $46,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

