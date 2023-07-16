New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $46,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of KMB opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
