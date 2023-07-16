BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

