Cypress Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.07. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

