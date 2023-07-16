Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

