Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

NYSE BLDR opened at $141.16 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

