DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 139 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $352.74 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

