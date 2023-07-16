BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

