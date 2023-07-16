Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

