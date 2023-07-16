Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,819 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

