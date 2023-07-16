BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $754.02 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

