Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.23.

NFLX stock opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.56 and a 1 year high of $456.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.01. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

