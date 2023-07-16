Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $805.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $754.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $806.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

