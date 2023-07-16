NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.