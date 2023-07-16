BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

