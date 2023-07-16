BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNA opened at $292.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day moving average is $253.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $196.13 and a 12 month high of $294.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.71.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

