BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after buying an additional 4,318,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

