BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 502 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,349 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

