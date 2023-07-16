BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $282.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.68. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

