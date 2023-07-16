Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 796 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $57.65 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

