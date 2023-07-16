Kinneret Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of STX opened at $61.57 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

