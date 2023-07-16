Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 370 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

