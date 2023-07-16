Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

