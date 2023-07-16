Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $149.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.